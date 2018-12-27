India summons Pak High Commission official over infiltration, killing of civilians

By Sidhant Sibal and Ieshan Wani

India on Thursday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official to lodge a strong protest over cross-LoC terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and security forces on December 21 and 26. The release issued by Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi conveyed its "grave concern" at Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India, including "supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces."

The release added that "this year, despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity" Pakistan forces have "carried out over 1962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 50 Indians have lost their lives."

New Delhi asked Pakistan to fulfill "its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner."

The Pakistani Army on Wednesday initiated unprovoked firing in Nowshera Sector resulting in fatal casualty of one civilian Bodhraj, aged about 55 years, a resident of Deeing in Nowshera Tehsil.

On December 21, two Indian Army soldiers died during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara district. Late Subedar Gamar Bahadur Thapa and Subedar Raman Thapa sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to the injury.

42-year-old Subedar Gamar Bahadur Thapa had joined the Army in 1993 and hailed from Karhiya village in Rependehi district of Nepal. He is survived by his wife and two sons. 39-year-old Subedar Raman Thapa had joined the Army in 1996 and hailed from Tulsipur Village in Rependehi district of Nepal. He is survived by his wife and a son.

The development comes even as Indian diplomats have reported harassment by Pakistani agencies in the neighbouring country. According to the government, 15 army personnel, 12 BSF personnel and 28 civilians have died in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in 2018.