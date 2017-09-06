India summons Pak High Commissioner over Pulwama terror attack by JeM

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the increased cross border infiltration by Pakistan nationals belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit who carried out a brutal terror attack in Pulwama on August 26 resulting in the death of eight Indian security personnel.

The External Affairs Ministry summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Haider Shah on Tuesday and made a demarche over increase in cross border infiltration by Pakistani nationals belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization.

The Ministry told Pak High Commissioner that a group of Pakistani nationals belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization infiltrated in Jammu and Kashmir in the intervening night of 16th and 17th of last month. And the same group carried out a brutal terror attack in the District Police Lines of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on 26th of last month resulting in the death of 8 Indian security personnel.

The External Affairs Ministry called upon Pakistan High Commissioner to abide by their commitment not to allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner and take credible and effective action against the terrorist entities operating from its soil and to prevent cross border infiltration.

"The Pakistan High Commissioner Haider Shah was called in and a strong protest was lodged over the cross border infiltration of a group of Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed who carried out a brutal terror attack in Pulwama on August 26 resulting in the death of eight Indian security personnel," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"Pakistan side must investigate the incident of infiltration and take action to bring to justice the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating the heinous attack," the Ministry said in New Delhi.The statement said, DNA samples of the neutralized terrorists have been preserved and could be made available for investigations in Pakistan.

Eight security personnel, including four CRPF personnel, were killed when JeM terrorist carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama on August 26, triggering a massive gunfight in which three terrorists were also killed.