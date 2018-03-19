India summons Pakistan envoy, protests against civilian deaths

NEW DELHI: India on Monday summoned Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah to lodge a protest over killings of five innocent civilians due to unprovoked ceasefire violations.

Shah was summoned to the South Block.

A family – couple and their three children – were killed following unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on March 18 2018 in Bhimber Gali. Two children were also seriously injured in the incident.

In an official statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, “The Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah was summoned today and strong protest was lodged at the loss of lives of five innocent Indian civilians (a family comprising of husband, wife and three children) and grievous injuries to two other minor children in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on 18 March 2018 in Bhimber Gali Sector across the Line of Control in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir.”

“It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located two kilometers away from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using high caliber weapons, is highly deplorable and is condemned in the strongest terms. Such heinous acts are against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. Pakistan authorities are called upon to investigate into such heinous acts and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately,” it added.

“Our strong concerns were shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Border. More than 560 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the Line of Control so far during 2018 in which 23 Indian civilians have been killed and 70 other have been injured. The Pakistan side was also asked to end the support being given to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire,” said the minisry in its statement.