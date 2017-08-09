close
India summons Pakistan official, issues demarche over death of soldier

India on Wednesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official and issued a demarche over the death of an Indian soldier in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan, terming it as "deplorable".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 00:03

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official and issued a demarche over the death of an Indian soldier in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan, terming it as "deplorable".

Counsellor Tariq Karim was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs during which the incident was condemned in strongest terms and it was conveyed that such loss of life was highly deplorable.

"A demarche was made lodging strong protest at the fatal casualty of an Indian soldier in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan's forces in the Krishna Ghati Sector on August 8," a ministry release said.

The ministry also shared its "grave concern at the continuing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB)".

Despite repeated calls for restraint and call to adhere to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan forces have carried out 301 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC this year, the ministry added. 

TAGS

IndiaPakistanceasefireLine of controlInternational border

