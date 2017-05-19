close
India, Sweden talk on cooperation in counter-terrorism

India and Sweden on Thursday discussed bilateral issues, including threat from the Islamic State, radicalisation, and steps taken to counter global terror.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 00:23

New Delhi: India and Sweden on Thursday discussed bilateral issues, including threat from the Islamic State, radicalisation, and steps taken to counter global terror.

The talks were held between a delegations led by Swedish Minister for European Union Affairs and Trade Ann Linde and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju here. 

"Both appreciated the ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security and anti-radicalism being pursued by the two countries and emphasised the need for close collaboration both at bilateral and multilateral levels to counter this very serious threat," a Home Ministry statement said. 

Linde observed that terrorism and IS threat are big issues for Europe and urgent steps are being taken to check the same. 

She shared Swedish perceptions about Brexit and challenges of refugee influx faced by her country. 

While she reiterated the commitment on economic cooperation, the Swedish side offered transfer of technology and capacity building so as to make India a hub for global supply chain, the statement said. 

Rijiju apprised the Sweden Minister of steps taken to tackle terror as well as steps taken for de-radicalisation and counter-radicalisation of youths. 

The visiting Minister showed interest for supply of equipment and other items for the modernisation of central armed police forces. 

Sweden's Ambassador to India Harald Sandberg and senior Home Ministry officers were present during the meeting. 
 

