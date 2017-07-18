close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India takes part in joint taskforce meet for work on Panama Papers

India participated in the fourth JJITSIC meeting reconvened to pursue work on Panama Papers in the last week of June 2017.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 20:18

Paris: India participated in the fourth Joint International Taskforce on Shared Intelligence and Collaboration (JITSIC) meeting reconvened here to pursue work on Panama Papers in the last week of June 2017, officials said on Tuesday.

"Based on legal instruments under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Council of Europe Multilateral Convention and tax treaties, a number of countries shared information in confidential competent authorities sessions, on structures that facilitate, enable and promote tax avoidance/evasion. India also shared its experience in this regard," the Indian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"Collaboration with JITSIC has been useful for India in its fight against offshore tax evasion," the statement noted.

Demonstrating the value and strength of JITSIC, 30 project participant countries have continued to exchange, analyse and act on information about taxpayers and intermediaries connected to law firm Mossack Fonseca. 

"In the past six months, more than 570 requests for information have been sent to 32 countries. India has also sent several requests for information to various jurisdictions in the Panama Paper cases since the last meeting in January 2017," it said.

JITSIC members have established the capability to allow for fast, effective and coordinated multilateral responses to any future data leaks and are sharing the same. 

The joint international taskforce will continue to identify more arrangements as countries continue their investigations and share intelligence and new data comes to light, it said. 
 

TAGS

Panama PapersIndiaTaskforceJITSICMossack Fonseca

From Zee News

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA final result; check icaiexam.icai.org
Education

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA fi...

Delhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi to write letters to all MPS to canvass...

West Bengal

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee...

India

Not bound by July 7 UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, says...

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee stoking communal fire to stay in power: BJP

India

155 projects, worth Rs 12,400 cr sanctioned under Namami Ga...

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nisha Desai Biswal
India

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nish...

Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting

West Bengal

West Bengal police escorting Sikkim registered trucks along...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving