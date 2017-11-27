India to assist in strengthening transport system in Kabul

New Delhi: India will provide USD 2.87 million to Afghanistan for refurbishment of 350 buses that will help in strengthening the public transport system of Kabul.

An MoU in this regard was signed by Manpreet Vohra, Indian ambassador to Afghanistan, and Afghan Transport Minister Hameed Tahmasi, the Indian Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

"The 350 buses are expected to be operational by end of 2018," the statement, tweeted by the Ministry of External Affairs, said.