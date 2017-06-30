close
India to buy 22 Apache helicopters from US – dubbed world's most lethal attacking machines - 10 things

The Apache helicopters are considered world's most lethal attack choppers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 18:04
India to buy 22 Apache helicopters from US – dubbed world&#039;s most lethal attacking machines - 10 things

 

New Delhi: India and the US have signed a deal for the supply of 22 Apache helicopters, considered one of world's most lethal combat machines, to the Indian security forces, making it one of the few nations to have such a high-tech aircraft in its stable.

Here are the 10 facts about this menacing war machine:

1/ The Apache helicopters are considered world's most lethal attack choppers.

2/ These attack helicopters have been in service since 1984.

The Apache has been in service since 1984

3/ The US has reportedly produced more than 2,100 such choppers so far.

over 2,100 machines produced

4/ The Apaches are four-blade, twin-turboshaft attack helicopters with a tailwheel-type landing gear and a tandem cockpit for two crew members.

5/ It is equipped with a nose-mounted sensor suite to select targets, night vision, Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods, among other things.

Nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems

6/ India will purchase 22 of its latest version with latest Block III configuration at a cost of about $ 1.4 billion.

A total of 22 choppers are being bought for $ 1.4 billion.

7/ The helicopter is designed for all kinds of missions, and hence it is stealthy and versatile.

The helicopted is stealthy and versatile

8/ It also has laser and infrared systems for all weather operationability.

Equipped with laser and infrared systems for all weather operationability

9/ This will perhaps be India's first pure attack helicopter in its possession.

The Apache will be the first pure attack helicopter in India&#039;s possession

10/ The Apache can accommodate two pilots and experts believe it will be a 'game changer' in tactical battle scenarios.

