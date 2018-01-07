India to deepen ties with ASEAN countries, says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Singapore: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that the whole of South-East Asia is on the rise in partnership with each other and added that ASEAN region is integral to Asia`s success.

"Today 16 Indian cities are connected to Singapore, a trilateral highway project from India to Thailand is making progress and we plan to extend this further to connect India with other ASEAN countries," she said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the ASEAN-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Swaraj further highlighted the trade agreement between India and ASEAN nations as the most 'ambitious' one and said that the strength of the partnership and the engagement between the two regions lies in the clarity of the principle.

Ancient route, new journey! EAM @SushmaSwaraj emphasizes on our civilizational and cultural depth in her address to the Indian Diaspora at the ASEAN-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. pic.twitter.com/TRnbn0etYU — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2018

EAM @SushmaSwaraj interacting with delegations of India Diaspora from ASEAN countries. Our diaspora provides a platform for stronger relationship between India and ASEAN countries. pic.twitter.com/9pJNmu0AwZ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2018

"India and ASEAN future is full of possibility and also of enormous responsibility. Our northeast region will prosper when it is better connected to southeast Asia and when northeast becomes our pitch to South-East Asia, we will be closer to realise our hopes for India and ASEAN ties," she said.

The EAM further stressed on the need to prepare to tackle the common challenges in the region like- creating skills for the digital age, generating jobs in the age of disruption, meeting the need of rapid urbanisation, protecting the biodiversity, making the energy sources cleaner and pulling together the knowledge for productive agriculture.

On Saturday, in Jakarta, she had said that India wants to evolve a regional architecture based on the twin principles of shared security and shared prosperity. At the same time, she had called for a deeper economic integration with the "dynamic" ASEAN region.

Swaraj, who had inaugurated the 5th Round Table of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) India Network of Think Tanks in Indonesia on January 06, 2018, had emphasised on enhancing maritime security, trade and investment, education and cultural heritage among the grouping.

In the run up to the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, an important event in Jakarta today, EAM @SushmaSwaraj inaugurates the 5th Round Table of ASEAN India Network of Think-Tank. In attendance are FM of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, Secretary Gen of ASEAN and DG RIS. #ActEastPolicy. pic.twitter.com/jd27H7BmCd — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 6, 2018

"These are important markers in our engagement with South East Asia, in enhancing our strategic ties with ASEAN across 3 Cs. These 3Cs are commerce, connectivity and culture," she had said.

Swaraj had further said that India and ASEAN share a common vision for global commerce and maritime domain and had called for cooperation in blue economy, coastal surveillance, building offshore patrolling capabilities, hydrographic services and information sharing for increased maritime domain awareness.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)