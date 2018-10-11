हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

India to explore Space Tourism soon: ISRO chairman K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman on Thursday said that India need to explore space tourism. 

India to explore Space Tourism soon: ISRO chairman K Sivan
Image Courtesy: ANI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman on Thursday said that India need to explore space tourism. 

ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said that India need to build the capacity to go to space and come back, ANI reported.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about the Gyaanyaan mission to commemorate 75 years of India's independence in 2022, Sivan said that India will definitely demonstrate it's capabilities. 

Promoting the idea of space tourism, Sivan added that it is an emerging idea.  "We are creating capacity for it so that we do not lag behind," Sivan added.

The Indian Space Research Organisation will also set up a centre at the Central University Jammu (CUJ) to expand its presence to the northernmost state of India.

Sivan signed memorandums of understanding with CUJ Vice Chancellor Ashok Aima and officials of Central Space Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) to set up the centre Thursday.

Union minister Jitendra Singh was present during the signing of the MoUs at CUJ campus in Samba.

Tags:
ISROK SivanISRO chairmanSpace tourism

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close