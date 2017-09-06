close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India to grant gratis visa to Myanmarese citizens: PM Narendra Modi

Earlier, during the delegation-level talks, Modi said, "We would like to contribute to Myanmar's development efforts as part of our 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas' initiative."

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:43

Nay Pyi Taw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India will grant gratis visa to Myanmarese citizens wanting to visit the country.

Modi made the announcement during his joint press statement with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi after the two leaders held wide-ranging talks here.

"I am pleased to announce that we have decided to grant gratis (no-cost) visa to all the citizens of Myanmar who want to visit India," Modi said.

He also announced that India has decided to release 40 Myanmarese citizens, currently lodged in various jails in India.

"We hope that they will soon be able to meet their families in Myanmar," the prime minister said.

Modi also asserted that India stands by Myanmar amid the challenges the country is facing.

"I am confident that in future we will work together to create a strong and close partnership for mutual benefits," Modi said.

Earlier, during the delegation-level talks, Modi said, "We would like to contribute to Myanmar's development efforts as part of our 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas' initiative."

He said deepening the relationship with Myanmar was a priority for India, as a neighbour and also in the context of the 'Act East Policy'. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndiaMyanmarNay Pyi Tawsabka saath sabka vikaas

From Zee News

Have set up a panel on data protection: Centre tells SC
Technology

Have set up a panel on data protection: Centre tells SC

EuropeWorld

EU court rejects challenge against refugee quotas

Human skeletons will be found if Dera campus is excavated, claims ex-Harayana journalist
Haryana

Human skeletons will be found if Dera campus is excavated,...

Gaya road rage: Rocky Yadav, 2 others sentenced to life, 5-yr jail term for father Bindi Yadav
Bihar

Gaya road rage: Rocky Yadav, 2 others sentenced to life, 5-...

WorldAsia

Syrian government dropped sarin on Khan Sheikoun: UN

WorldAsia

About 146,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar violence to Bangla...

Spinning at 42,000 revolutions per minute, scientists discover second-fastest pulsar
Space

Spinning at 42,000 revolutions per minute, scientists disco...

Suu Kyi slams &#039;iceberg of &#039;misinformation&#039; over Rohingya Muslims
WorldAsia

Suu Kyi slams 'iceberg of 'misinformation' o...

EuropeWorld

Spain, Morocco arrest six suspected of practising beheading...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Die-hard supporter of free speech wanted to be a doctor first

DNA Edit: Precarious peace

A lean government can weed out needless bureaucracy

Speed breakers for carmakers

Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers