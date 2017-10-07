close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India to grant medical visas to two Pakistanis: Sushma Swaraj

Heeding to a request by Uzair Humayun, a Lahore-based man, Swaraj said medical visa will be given to his daughter for an open-heart surgery in India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 11:39
India to grant medical visas to two Pakistanis: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said India will grant medical visas to an ailing Pakistani man requiring liver transplant and a three-year-old girl from the neighbouring country who needs an open-heart surgery.

Heeding to a request by Uzair Humayun, a Lahore-based man, Swaraj said medical visa will be given to his daughter for an open-heart surgery in India.

"We are issuing visa for the open heart surgery of your three-year-old daughter in India. We also pray for her speedy recovery here," Swaraj said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister also responded positively when Noorma Habib asked for her intervention in granting medical visa to her father who she said needs an urgent liver transplant.

"Yes, Noorma. We are allowing visa for the liver transplant of your father in India. We wish him a successful surgery and a long life," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj has been sympathetically considering medical visa applications from scores of Pakistani nationals notwithstanding strain in the relationship between the two countries over a host of issues. 

TAGS

Sushma SwarajIndiamedical visasPakistanNoorma HabibUzair Humayun

From Zee News

Hypersonic missiles developed by China can spark war, warn experts
WorldAsia

Hypersonic missiles developed by China can spark war, warn...

Alphabet to provide cellular connectivity in Puerto Rico via 30 balloons
Technology

Alphabet to provide cellular connectivity in Puerto Rico vi...

This is why prehistoric humans avoided inbreeding
Science

This is why prehistoric humans avoided inbreeding

Google remembers Begum Akhtar through doodle
Internet & Social Media

Google remembers Begum Akhtar through doodle

82-year-old woman, her 3 daughters, male guard found dead in Delhi home
Delhi

82-year-old woman, her 3 daughters, male guard found dead i...

Saudi King&#039;s golden escalator breaks down during historic visit to Russia
World

Saudi King's golden escalator breaks down during histo...

Pak to meet &#039;weekly&#039; to finalise reply in Jadhav&#039;s case
Asia

Pak to meet 'weekly' to finalise reply in Jadhav...

Maharashtra

Powerloom owner hacked to death over dispute, five held

Apple &#039;looking into&#039; iPhone 8 batteries swelling
Technology

Apple 'looking into' iPhone 8 batteries swelling

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Roll over Bob Dylan, it’s time to raise a toast to Ishiguro’s Nobel

DNA Edit: Welcome, transparency

‘Managing’ the Dragon

Delhi deserves a fair balance

DNA Edit: Peace & Quiet, Please