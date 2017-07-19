close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India to have two time zones? Govt `pro-actively considering` it

The issue was raised in Lok Sabha by BJD member B Mahtab who highlighted that there was a gap of nearly two hours in sunrise timings between eastern and western parts of India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 18:45
India to have two time zones? Govt `pro-actively considering` it

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it is "pro-actively" considering the matter of having two separate time zones in the country.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by BJD member B Mahtab who highlighted that there was a gap of nearly two hours in sunrise timings between the eastern and the western parts of the country.

"Sun rises at 4 am in Arunachal Pradesh while offices open at 10 am. The Ministry of Science and Technology has also done a study on this in the past," Mahtab said.

He said some 2.7 billion units of electricity could be saved if there are two separate time zones and added that only the Centre can take a call on office timings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government has taken Mahtab's suggestion very "seriously".

"He has raised a very important and sensitive matter. The government is pro-actively considering the issue," he said.

As the Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned after the opposition alleged that the government was ignoring the well- being of farmers, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan expressed happiness over the matter being discussed, saying "some constructive work" is happening in the House. 

TAGS

IndiaTime zonesIndia time zonesB MahtabMinistry of Science and TechnologyArunachal PradeshAnanth Kumar

From Zee News

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif contests Panama charges; SC says produce money trail
WorldAsia

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif contests Panama charges; SC says p...

India

AIR earns Rs 10 cr from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat...

Asia

1,000 Shia pilgrims stuck at Pak-Iran border over security...

WorldAsia

US provides Pakistan Army latest explosive detectors

Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre on farmers' plight

WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia's airline says US laptop ban lifted

Delhi

Delhi HC notice to Sajjan Kumar on plea to cancel anticipat...

Bihar

Meeting between Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav was 'rout...

Uttar Pradesh

Court refuses to revoke POCSO charges against Gayatri Praja...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police