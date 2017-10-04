close
India to help Myanmar upgrade women's police training centre

India will help Myanmar in upgrading a police training centre for women and strengthen the country's police force as a whole.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 13:41

New Delhi: India will help Myanmar in upgrading a police training centre for women and strengthen the country's police force as a whole.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Myanmar on upgrading the Women's Police Training Centre at Yamethin, Myanmar, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed during the prime minister's visit to Myanmar on September 6.

The MoU covers upgrading of the Yamethin Women's Police Training Centre to boost the capabilities of the Myanmar Government in building capacities of its police force with technical and financial assistance from Government of India, the statement added.

India Myanmar Women police Narendra Modi

