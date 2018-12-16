हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Denmark ties

India to raise extradition of Purulia arms drop key conspirator Kim Davy with visiting Denmark minister

Anders will be on a two-day India visit, on December 17-18, and will be meeting Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India will raise the issue of extradition of Kim Davy, the key conspirator in the Purulia arms drop case, with the visiting foreign minister of Denmark Anders Samuelsen. Anders will be on a two-day India visit, on December 17-18, and will be meeting Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Kim Davy aka Niels Holck was involved in the infamous 1995 arms drop at Purulia district in West Bengal.

"All issues will be discussed including consular access," according to sources.

During the India-Nordic summit in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen and both decided to enhance the ties.

In 2012, India had decided to scale down ties with Denmark after a lower court in the country refused extradition of Davy and the government refused to go for a further appeal.

Earlier, speaking at Stockholm on Davy, Rasmussen had said, "These issues...we deal in the legal track. When I was the PM in 2011, my minister of justice took the decision to extradite him. But it was rejected by our courts. But now our director of general prosecution is looking into this. On political tract we will restart joint commission."

The inaugural of India-Denmark Joint Commission meeting took place in 2010.

