India to raise violent extremism, terrorism at Commonwealth meet: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: India will raise the issues of violent extremism, promotion of terrorism and use of online means of recruitment by extremist groups at a Commonwealth forum next week.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the Indian delegation to the Bahamas for the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, where he will also talk about Digital India programme as a means for digital inclusiveness.

At the October 16 to 19 meet, Prasad will tell the forum how India has been using the Jandhan account, mobile and Aadhaar card to provide direct subsidy to the needy while wiping out the middlemen.

"We will also talk about counter-terrorism measures in the Commonwealth. Since more and more extremist groups are using online means to recruit people, we will also flag the issue of insulating the ICT (information and communications technology) means," he told reporters here.

He said he will raise the issue of climate change and elimination of child marriage during the meet.

Held tri-ennially, the meeting provides delegates with an opportunity to share best practices and improve collaboration among countries?who share a common legal tradition.

According to the Commonwealth website, the theme of this year's meeting - 'Strengthening the rule of law through technology' - reflects how new technologies have shaped all facets of the world, including law and access to justice.

"Delegates will discuss responses to new threats such as cybercrime, but also the new opportunities to increase the efficiency of justice systems that technology creates," it said.