हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India top nation for innovation, transformation: PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's currently on a two-day visit to Japan, will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

India top nation for innovation, transformation: PM Modi in Japan

TOKYO: Highlighting the massive transformation via innovation across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that “Make in India” is global brand today.

“India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the Indian community at a Community Programme in Tokyo.

Jis tarah Diwali mein deepak jahan rehta hai ujala failata hai usi tarah aap bhi Japan aur dunia ke har kone mein apna aur desh ka naam roshan karein (The way a lamp spreads light on Diwali, I hope you all make India proud in Japan and every corner of the world),” added PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's currently on a two-day visit to Japan, will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the final day of his tour on Monday.

“Make in India emerged as global brand today.We're manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world.India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing.We're rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing.

“Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 crore mobile phones are active in India, 1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery,” said the Prime Minister.

“Last year our scientists created record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously. We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at very low expense. India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by '22. It'll be Indian in all ways and one travelling in it, will also be an Indian,” added the PM.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister stated that the meeting with Abe would be his 12th since his first visit to Japan in 2014.

PM Modi will later meet with Japanese Venture Capitalists, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and the Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai.

At noon, the Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum, followed by a lunch hosted by the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership’ seminar at 2:15 PM, following which he will meet the Governor of Shizuoka Province, Heita Kawakatsu.

At 6:00 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the office of his Japanese counterpart and hold delegation level talks. The two Prime Ministers are slated to hold wide-ranging talks in strengthening collaboration in key areas such as Defence, security, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and technology as well as review the progress of India-Japan ties.

Following a banquet dinner hosted by the Japanese Prime Minister at around 7:45 PM, Prime Minister Modi will emplane for his journey back to New Delhi.

Tags:
Prime Minister Narendra ModiTokyoShinzo AbeIndia JapanMake in India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close