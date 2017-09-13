'India trying to sabotage CPEC through terrorism', claims Pak ahead of Kulbhushan Jadhav's ICJ hearing

New Delhi: Pakistan’s interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that India is trying to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan's statement comes ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case which resumes on Wednesday.

Speaking to a Pakistani Daily, the minister said that Jadhav’s case is a proof of India’s intentions to sabotage the CPEC through terrorism

He further added Pakistan will continue to pursue Jadhav's case at ICJ.

“Nobody can reverse it [the Economic Corridor], it will succeed at any cost,” he was quoted as saying.

Jadhav, 47, arrested in March 2016 by Pakistan, was sentenced to death by the country's military court on charges of spying and subversive activities. India, however, says that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business after retiring from the Navy.

India challenged the verdict by Pakistan court in the UN top court, which on May 18 asked Pakistan to not execute Jadhav before they decide the case.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders expressed hope for early release of the former Indian naval officer

"India will make every effort to see that Jadhav is released from Pakistan`s illegal detention. He has been sentenced to death by the court of Pakistan without even a hearing and without providing an opportunity to him to put forth his point of view. However, the Indian effort to secure his freedom has delayed the judicial process in Pakistan, and I am sure in the coming hearing the Indian government will succeed in bringing back Jadhav to India," said BJP leader S Prakash.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha also expressed hope for justice in the matter."The court will take its decision. We should not comment on it. The matter is in the court and we hope that we will get justice," he said.

With Agency inputs