हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India U-19 team World Cup win: Politicos shower congratulations on boys-in-blue

Several politicos and leaders took to the micro-blogging site wish the boys-in-blue.

Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 15:01 PM IST
Comments |
India U-19 team World Cup win: Politicos shower congratulations on boys-in-blue

New Delhi: Minutes after the young horses clinched their Under-19 Indian Cricket World Cup for the fourth time, the entire nation entered celebratory mode with crackers, music and drums. Twitter too exploded with congratulatory messages and witty comments. Several politicos and leaders also took to the micro-blogging site wish the boys-in-blue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Presiden Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: 

 

 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the victorious boys 'new generation of cricket stars':

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister also tweeted:

 

 

 

 

India Under-19 cricket team lifted their fourth World Cup trophy on Saturday afternoon, after an astounding eight-wicket victory over Australia. The match took place at the Bay Oval ground in Mount Maunganui. Manjot Kalra scored a century. 

Tags:
India under-19 cricket teamunder-19 cricket teamWorld Cup
Next
Story

Child sacrifice on lunar eclipse? Severed head of infant found atop roof

Trending