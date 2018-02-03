India U-19 team World Cup win: Politicos shower congratulations on boys-in-blue

New Delhi: Minutes after the young horses clinched their Under-19 Indian Cricket World Cup for the fourth time, the entire nation entered celebratory mode with crackers, music and drums. Twitter too exploded with congratulatory messages and witty comments. Several politicos and leaders also took to the micro-blogging site wish the boys-in-blue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Presiden Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018

Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 3, 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the victorious boys 'new generation of cricket stars':

Congratulations Team India on your resounding U 19 Cricket World Cup win! India takes great pride in the success of its new generation of cricket stars. #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/DHUaYzhxjL — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 3, 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister also tweeted:

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team, captain Prithvi Shaw & coach Rahul Dravid on winning the #U19CWC . Our boys outplayed the opponents by exhibiting great determination and wonderful cricketing skills. The #BoysInBlue have made the country proud again. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the U-19 World Cup cricket. Keep winning. Specially proud of Ishan Porel for his performance in the semi final/ final — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 3, 2018

India Under-19 cricket team lifted their fourth World Cup trophy on Saturday afternoon, after an astounding eight-wicket victory over Australia. The match took place at the Bay Oval ground in Mount Maunganui. Manjot Kalra scored a century.