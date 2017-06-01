close
India urges Sweden to join hands against global terror

An Indian parliamentary delegation on a visit to Sweden has sought from the Scandinavian nation partnership in combating international terrorism.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 19:40

New Delhi: An Indian parliamentary delegation on a visit to Sweden has sought from the Scandinavian nation partnership in combating international terrorism, emphasising its dangers, especially in the south Asian region.

The 10-member delegation led by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs S.S. Ahluwalia visited the north European country with an aim of "promoting and strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries".

During the visit, which concluded on Wednesday, Ahluwalia "emphasised on the threat posed by international terrorism, especially in the South Asian region, and the need for the international community to join hands to combat this global menace, including its state sponsorship and funding," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday. 

Stressing the gravity of the menace, Ahluwalia said the perpetrators were not small-time anarchists but "well-educated, well-motivated, well-trained, well-armed, well-connected and well-funded terrorists".

The minister expressed New Delhi's gratitude to Sweden for its "unequivocal" championing of India's candidature for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The minister sought Sweden's support for the Global Convention against International Terrorism at the UN.

IndiaSwedenglobal terrorNuclear Suppliers GroupUnited Nations

