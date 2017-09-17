India, US armies begin 'Yudh Abhyas 2017' military exercise

New Delhi: The armies of India and the US on Saturday commenced a joint military exercise at a base in Washington state to hone tactical skills in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations, a statement from the military said.

'Yudh Abhyas 2017', a joint military exercise, saw representation from 5th Infantry Battalion of 20 Infantry Regiment of the US Army while the Indian side was represented by soldiers of Gorkha Rifles from the Surya Command.

During the two-week exercise, soldiers from both countries will hone their tactical skills in counter insurgency and counter terror operations under a joint brigade headquarter.

"Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in UN peacekeeping operations," the statement added.