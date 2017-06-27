close
India, USA global engines of growth: PM Modi in White House

The prime minister held wide-ranging discussions with President Trump at the White House on Monday as he leads a high-level delegation to the US.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 04:27
Wahsington: Addressing a joint media session with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and the United States are the “gobal engines of growth” and “together they can contribute a lot to the world”.

”Your's is the world's oldest democracy while India is world's biggest democracy and together we can give a lot to the world, PM Modi said.

“And to do that your (Presidnet Trump) leadership is very important,” he added.

Before reaching US, PM Modi visited Portugal as part of his three-nation tour which wil also take him to the Netherlands.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to US.

