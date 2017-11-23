India using digital domain to facilitate participative governance: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 5th Global Conference on 'Cyber Space', a two-day event, in the national capital. The event is being organised for the first time in India.

here's what PM Modi said:

- We all know how cyber-space has transformed the world over the last few decades.

- The senior generation would recall the bulky main-frame computer systems of the 70s and 80s. A lot has changed since then. Email and personal computers brought about a new revolution in the nineties.

- This was followed by the advent of social media and the mobile phone as an important vehicle of data storage and communication.

- Indian IT talent has been recognized world-wide. Indian IT companies have made a name for themselves globally.

- Today, digital technology has emerged as a great enabler. It has paved the way for efficient service delivery and governance. It is improving access, in domains from education to health.

- We in India, give primacy to the human face of technology and are using it to improve what I call, “ease of living.”.

- We are using mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens

- Digital technology is contributing to more farm incomes. A small entrepreneur can register on Government e-Marketplace & bid competitively for supply of goods to Government. Pensioners no longer need to present themselves in front of a bank officer to provide proof of life.

The theme of the conference is 'Cyber for All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.'

Representatives from around 124 countries and 33 Ministerial delegates from 31 countries, including Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe attended the conference.

The conference is being organised to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy.

Over 10 thousand delegates will take part in the conference in person. There will also be virtual participation from over 2800 locations across the world that will be connected in an interactive mode.