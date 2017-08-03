close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India wants friendly ties, but on its own terms: BJP MP

He also praised PM Modi, saying one of notable achievement of his foreign engagements is changing the world`s perception about India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 20:45

New Delhi: India wants harmonious relations with all countries, including Pakistan, but on its own terms, BJP`s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Thursday.

Participating in a short-duration discussion in the upper house over India`s foreign policy and strategic engagement with partners, Sahasrabuddhe said India`s foreign policy roadmap is "very clear".

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying one of notable achievement of his foreign engagements is changing the world`s perception about India.

Modi has "redoubled investment in protecting India`s interests in the Indian Ocean region," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"His remarkable outreach to the US despite past personal irritants, his intensification of emerging partnership with Japan, his success in preserving balanced ties with both China and Russia, and his nurturing of important partners in western Europe, central and Southeast Asia and in the Persian Gulf, where he demonstrated a geo-political adroitness unusual in Indian foreign policy -- all this has been complimented by an unanticipated investment in building personal ties with (US) President Donald Trump, (Israel) Prime Ministers (Benjamin) Netanyahu, (Japan`s) Shinzo Abe and (Bangladesh`s) Sheikh Hasina," the BJP leader said.

He said from Canada to Fiji, wherever Modi went, he engaged with the Indian diaspora in a very "systematic manner".

"Harnessing the strength of the Indian diaspora is something very innovative and new to Indian foreign policy," Sahasrabuddhe said, adding that ridiculing the Prime Minister`s foreign trips was akin to "trivialising the serious matter" at hand.

TAGS

IndiaBJP MP Vinay SahasrabuddheBJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay SahasrabuddheVinay Sahasrabuddhe

From Zee News

BiharEducation

Nitish Kumar sets goal to lift enrolment ratio in higher ed...

India

Don't come on visit visas for job hunting in UAE: Indi...

Uttar Pradesh

Two sharpshooters arrested in Ghaziabad

India

Modi's letter shows the kind of respect PM should have...

Reliance Jio does it again, tops TRAI June test as fastest 4G operator
Technology

Reliance Jio does it again, tops TRAI June test as fastest...

We are ready for war but Dokalam issue can be resolved through talks: Sushma Swaraj
India

We are ready for war but Dokalam issue can be resolved thro...

India should show willingness for peace through deeds: China
India

India should show willingness for peace through deeds: Chin...

PM Narendra Modi to address NDA MPs on Friday
India

PM Narendra Modi to address NDA MPs on Friday

Gujarat

Hardik Patel detained by police for staging a dharna outsid...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat