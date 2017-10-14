India weather forecast: Heavy rainfall expected in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

New Delhi: Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind at isolated places is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Goa States, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

October 15, 2017: Heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Meanwhile, India Meterologoical Department (IMD) has said that favourable conditions are developing for further withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from remaining parts of northwest India, some more parts of Central & West India and some parts of East India during next 48 hours

A low pressure area is very likely to develop over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around October 15 anbd is very likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Odisha-north Andhra Coast.

Due to prevailing northerly/northwesterly winds and likely its strengthening from October 155 onwards over northwest and central India, there would be gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2-4°C over these areas during next one week.