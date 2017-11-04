India will be free from poverty, corruption, terrorism by 2022: Niti Aayog

NEW DELHI: The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) on Saturday anticipated a New India by 2022 that will be free from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism.

Last month, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar tabled a document at the Conference of Governors which said that if India will be in the top three economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8 per cent from now until 2047.

Named as New India @2022, the document also envisaged of achieving a 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' by 2022.

The document visualises that government will be able to connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 in Special Areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The government will be able to connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 in Special Areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), said the document.

It further said that India will have 20 world-class higher education institutions by 2022.

The document also visualises that all villages selected under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) should attain model village status by 2022.

It also said that we should resolve to have Poverty Free India by 2022.

(With PTI inputs)