India will hit back with 'double the force' if its sovereignty is challenged: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will hit back with "double the force" if its sovereignty is ever challenged

PM Modi was speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Prime Minister also hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort.

PM Modi said his government is working to provide the armed forces with better technology and latest weaponry. 

"We are heading towards building an army which was once envisioned by Netaji (Bose)," PM said.

Speaking about taking decisions for the country, Modi said his government carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control and provided benefits of 'one rank, one pension' to ex-servicemen.

While speaking on the occasion, the PM honoured Netaji for his invaluable contribution to the country's struggle for Independence.

''Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide and rule'. Even after so many years, those dreams remain unfulfilled,'' PM Modi said.

''We have reached 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj','' the PM said.

''In the last 4 years, several measures were taken to strengthen the defence. Best technologies were brought to the defence. This govt has the strength to make big and tough decisions, it'll continue. Be it the surgical strike or making the files of Netaji public, all such decisions were taken by our government,'' the PM told the gathering.

Donning the cap of the Indian National Army presented to him by one of the close aides of Bose, Modi said it has been the Indian tradition not to eye someone else's territory, "but when our sovereignty is challenged, we will hit back with double the force".

The prime minister said India will continue to use its military might "only for self-defence".

He also cautioned people against forces inside and outside India which are working against the country by targeting its independence, unity and constitution. 

"It is the duty of every Indian to fight and defeat such forces," he said, adding that a feeling of nationalism and "Indianness" is must to counter such designs.

Referring to the opposition faced by Bose when he decided to establish the Rani Jhansi Regiment -- an all women unit of the INA, Modi said the regiment would complete 75 years of its establishment on Monday.

He said the present government is trying to fulfil the dreams of Bose even as he recalled the decision to allow women in the Army to opt for permanent commission from short service commission following a transparent procedure.

The prime minister said the air force is set to have the first batch of women fighter pilots.

"Today, India has Nirmala Sitharaman as its first woman defence minster," he pointed out.

He said arrears worth Rs 11,000 crore have been released for ex-servicemen under the 'one rank, one pension' (OROP) scheme. OROP, coupled by recommendations of the seventh pay commission, has given "double bonanza" to former servicemen, he said.

Modi also said the work on the National War Memorial is in its last stages.

(With PTI Inputs)

