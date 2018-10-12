India wins seat to Human Rights Council at UN with highest votes

New Delhi: India on Friday won the seat to Human Rights Council at United Nations with the highest votes among all candidates. It has been elected for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019.

India bagged 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections at the international organisation for new members to the UN Human Rights Council.

The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group.

Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.

