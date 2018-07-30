हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaysia

Indian abducted in Malaysia rescued, 3 Pakistanis arrested

The Indian national has been identified as Sanjeev from Madhya Pradesh. He was rescued by the Royal Malaysian Police on Saturday. 

Indian abducted in Malaysia rescued, 3 Pakistanis arrested

NEW DELHI: An Indian abducted in Malaysia has been rescued by the police there, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday. She also said that three Pakistani nationals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The Indian national has been identified as Sanjeev from Madhya Pradesh. He was rescued by the Royal Malaysian Police on Saturday. "Abducted Sanjeev has been rescued. The Royal Malaysian Police has arrested three Pakistani abductors in the case. Indian ambassador Mridul (Kumar) and his team deserve praise," the minister tweeted.

The Indian High Commission in Malaysia, in a tweet, said, "Abducted boy Sanjeev got released from the abductors by the Royal Malaysian Police from Johor state on 28 July. Indian High Commission was in constant touch with police during the operation. Heartiest congratulations to the police authorities for speedy action". 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his happiness over the rescue of Sanjeev and thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian High Commission in Malaysia and the Royal Malaysian Police for their speedy action. "Under the leadership of @SushmaSwaraj, safety & security of Indians living abroad is the topmost priority of our govt," he said on Twitter. 
 

Tags:
MalaysiaIndianPakistanMadhya PradeshSushma Swaraj

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close