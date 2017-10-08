Indian Air Force celebrates its 85th anniversary with scintillating air display - Watch

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 85th anniversary at Hindon Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Sunday. A series of scintillating air drills and parade is underway at the Air Force base.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the air warriors and extended greetings on the occasion. "On Air Force Day, I salute the valour, commitment and dedication of our brave air warriors. They safeguard our skies," Kovind tweeted.

In a tweet, Modi said: "On Air Force Day, best wishes to our courageous air warriors and their families. Their determination and prowess ensure that our skies are safe."

Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre also greeted air warriors and their families.



Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Formation painted the skies red and white on Saturday, enthralling the audience with their awe-inspiring nine aircraft world-class Aerobatics Display.

Speaking at the event, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa assured the nation that the IAF is well prepared to fight at short notice if the need arises. "Notwithstanding the pace of ongoing acquisition, modernisation, indigenisation effort and our desire for peace, we are prepared to fight at a short notice should the need arise," the IAF Chief said.