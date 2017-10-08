close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Air Force celebrates its 85th anniversary with scintillating air display - Watch

A series of scintillating air drills and parade is underway at the Air Force base. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 10:54
Indian Air Force celebrates its 85th anniversary with scintillating air display - Watch

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 85th anniversary at Hindon Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Sunday. A series of scintillating air drills and parade is underway at the Air Force base. 

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the air warriors and extended greetings on the occasion. "On Air Force Day, I salute the valour, commitment and dedication of our brave air warriors. They safeguard our skies," Kovind tweeted. 

In a tweet, Modi said: "On Air Force Day, best wishes to our courageous air warriors and their families. Their determination and prowess ensure that our skies are safe."

Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre also greeted air warriors and their families.  
 

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Formation painted the skies red and white on Saturday, enthralling the audience with their awe-inspiring nine aircraft world-class Aerobatics Display.

IndianAirForce

 

Speaking at the event, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa assured the nation that the IAF is well prepared to fight at short notice if the need arises. "Notwithstanding the pace of ongoing acquisition, modernisation, indigenisation effort and our desire for peace, we are prepared to fight at a short notice should the need arise," the IAF Chief said.

 

TAGS

Indian Air ForceAFDay17Hindon Air Force StationAir Force Day

From Zee News

When Nirmala Sitharaman waved at Chinese forces across the fence
India

When Nirmala Sitharaman waved at Chinese forces across the...

Climate change: Warming soils may intensify Earth&#039;s temperatures, warn scientists
Environment

Climate change: Warming soils may intensify Earth's te...

Diwali set to bring back Delhi&#039;s toxic date with pollution
India

Diwali set to bring back Delhi's toxic date with pollu...

Andhra Pradesh

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena offers prayers at...

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa&#039;s new message: IAF ready to strike at short notice
India

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's new message: IAF ready t...

World

Protesters rally across Russia on Putin's 65th birthda...

Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for &#039;great&#039; health law
World

Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great'...

Chinese watchdog says 1.34 million officials punished for graft since 2013
Asia

Chinese watchdog says 1.34 million officials punished for g...

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK&#039;s Buckingham Palace
World

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK's Buckingha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mattis’s visit signifies a deepening of Indo-US ties

Civil servants deserve an image boost in films

European travellers in Medieval India

No technology is an island

GST becomes simpler: What are new rules and what 27 items have become cheaper now, everything you need to know