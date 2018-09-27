Indian Air Force choppers rescue more stranded people in Himachal

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has been actively undertaking sorties to rescue people stranded in remote locations of Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall lashed the state this week.

On Thursday, news agency ANI reported that an IAF chopper airlifted 10 women and three children from a remote shelter near Chhota Dara and brought them to Kulu. The men at the location were provided with packets of food, medicines and relief materials, and would be rescued soon as well.

Earlier in the day, nine persons - including three German nationals - were airlifted from a camp in Sarchu and taken to Kullu. They had been rescued from different parts of the state on Wednesday.

As part of the relief operations, food packets are being dropped in several locations - including Manali-Leh highway. Apart from two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and a Medium Lift Helicopter (MLH) already deployed on Wednesday, IAF has decided to press two more Cheetah helicopters in the Himachal.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur has said that over 900 people have been rescued in two days of operations so far. Apart from the Indian Air Force, three Navy choppers are also deployed for rescue and relief operations.