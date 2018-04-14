Indian Air Force conducts mass casualty evacuation drill

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is not just a lethal force in the country's air but showed - once again - just how capable it is handling operations involving casualty evacuation. To this end, it conducted a mass evacuation drill on Saturday with its C-17 Globe Master Aircraft.

The massive transport plane was modified using support structures for stretchers and 88 'casualties' were flown from Leh to Chandigarh in its main cabin. A statement from the Indian Air Force also highlighted how an indigenously-developed Patient Transfer Unit (PTU) was also fitted to provide in-flight treatment. Upon landing, a green corridor was created to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir with the help of local authorities in Chandigarh for swift transfer of the 'patients'.

The Indian Air Force states that the exercise showed that in times of emergency, it can provide swift transfer whenever and wherever required. "With this demonstration, the IAF has proven its flexibility and quick response in carrying out mass casualty evacuations," the IAF statement, which was also posted on its Facebook page, read. "This capability will also be utilised by the IAF in case of Human Assistance & Disaster Relief operations near the incident locations by even landing on the designated highways."