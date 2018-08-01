हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force needs airman, read details about IAF Group Y (non-technical) recruitment 2018

IAF is inviting applications from interested candidates for the post of Airman in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) category.

NEW DELHI: Those willing to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) as 'Airman' can now do so as the air force is now inviting applications from eligible and interested candidates. 

According to a notification issued by the IAF, a recruitment rally is scheduled to be conducted at the Air Force Station Borjhar, Guwahati, Assam for selection of candidates as 'Airman' in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) category.

The selection will be done for the Automobile Technician and the Indian Air Force (Police) Trades between September 01, 2018 to September 03, 2018.

Age Limit: Candidates born between 14 July 1998 and 26 June 2002 (both days inclusive) are eligible to appear in the recruitment rally.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination is any stream/subjects approved by the Central/ state education boards with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. 

Group & Trades: Airman in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) For Automobile Technician and Indian Air Force (Police) Trades.

Time & Date: Reporting time for candidates is 6 Am on September 01, 2018 and September 03, 2018. Cut off for entry to rally venue is 10 am. 

States/Districts covered: All districts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya on September 01.
All districts of the state of Manipur on September 03, 2018.

Venue: Air Force Station Borjhar, Guwahati, Assam.

For more details, the interested candidates can also log in to the website: www.airmenselection.cdac.in

