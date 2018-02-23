Indian Air Force recruitment rally to join as Airmen in March. Details here

The Indian Air Force has begun its recruitment drive with rallies scheduled in Karnataka and Guwahati. As per the IAF, a recruitment rally is scheduled at Air Force Station Guwahati in Assam for selection of candidates to join Indian Air Force as an Airman in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) For Indian Air Force (Security) Trade from 17-19 March 18.

A Recruitment Rally is also scheduled at Veeravanite Onake Obavva District Sports Stadium, Chitradurga in Karnataka for selection of candidates to join IAF as Airman - Group ‘Y’ (Non-Tech) Medical Assistant Trade from 18- 20 March 18. The details of the recruitment are available on the official site here.

Candidates born between 13 January 1998 and 02 January 2002 (both days inclusive) are eligible to appear in the Recruitment Rally. Candidates should have Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and English with 50% marks.

Original Certificates, Marks Sheets and other required applicable original documents like NCC ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate, Son of serving Air Force Personnel (SOAFP) certificate (or) , Discharge Book, Service Certificate issued from AFRO/DAV for Sons of retired/deceased/ discharged Air Force personnel (or) Discharge Certificate (if discharged from Army/Navy/Government organisation), Consent Form, signed by parents if candidate below 18 years of age, and passport size colour photographs will be required and scrutinized/verified at the examination venue prior to commencement of Physical Fitness Test to ascertain the eligibility prima-facie.

Detailed verification will be carried out later in respect of candidates who pass Physical Fitness Test and subsequently the Written Test. Candidature of those who do not meet the laid down educational criteria will be rejected during Initial verification of original certificates and mark sheets prior to conduct of Physical Fitness Test and also during detailed verification on clearing the Physical Fitness Test as well as Written Test.