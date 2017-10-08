Indian Air Force turns 85: 10 amazing facts

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 85th anniversary on Sunday with an array of activities including military parades and airshows by various aircraft at the IAF stations across the country. The main event is being held at the Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad. The IAF has come a long way since its inception on 8th October 1932.

Here are 10 amazing facts of the Indian Air Force.

1. In 1933, the IAF had a strength of just six trained officers and 19 airmen while the aircraft inventory comprised of four Westland Wapiti IIA aircraft.

2. On 1 April 1933, the IAF commissioned its first squadron, designated as the No.1 Squadron.

3. When the World War II began, the IAF had a strength of just 16 officers and 662 men and when hostilities ended, its strength rose to 28,500.

4. In recognition of its achievements, the service was bestowed with the prefix "Royal" on its title in March 1945.

5. Since 1950, the IAF has actively taken part in four wars with Pakistan and one with China.

6. The RIAF got its first transport unit in 1946.

7. During partition, the RIAF had five squadrons designated as 3,4,7,8 and 10.

8. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed after only three years.

9. Other major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai.

10. An unusual commitment of the IAF was to support UN operations on the Congo (now Zaire) in 1961-62. Following an appeal by the UN for both troops and combat aircraft to restore law and order and keep the peace.