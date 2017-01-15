Indian Airlines flight IC-814 hijackers were backed by Pakistan's ISI: Ajit Doval
Delhi: Indian Airlines flight IC-814 hijackers were actively supported by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, according to national security adviser Ajit Doval.
The Times of India reported Doval as saying that if the Taliban hijackers did not have ISI support, India could have resolved the crisis.
He was one of the negotiators when the Kathmandu-Delhi flight, with 180 passengers and crew on board, was taken over by five hijackers soon after take-off on December 24, 1999.
The crisis ended after terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Zargar were released.
The NSA has made these comments in 'Defeat is an Orphan: How Pakistan lost the Great South Asian War' - a new book by Myra Macdonald.
There were a lot of Taliban on the tarmac with their weapons. Two ISI men were on the tarmac and others soon joined them. One was a lieutenant colonel and the other a major - Doval was quoted as saying.
"We were getting very good intelligence about all that was happening," he further says in the book, adding, "If these people were not getting active ISI support in Kandahar, we could have got the hijacking vacated. The ISI had removed all the pressure we were trying to put on the hijackers... Normally that is not the way hijackers talk. Normally the biggest fear is how to get out."
Doval describes the three released men as "ISI-sponsored terrorists" in the book written by Macdonald.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- Pakistani Hulk, Arbab Khizer Hayat, intends to become a WWE wrestler just like The Great Khali - VIDEO
- Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence over Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif relationship!
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- WATCH: When former England captain Nasser Hussain took the highest cricket ball catch of all time
- WATCH: After quitting captaincy, MS Dhoni takes role of a fast bowler in net sessions