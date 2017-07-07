Indian Ambassador to Peru appointed NY Consul General

Washington: India's Ambassador to Peru Sandeep Chakravorty has been appointed as the head of the Indian consulate in New York.

The 1996 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer will replace Riva Ganguly Das as Consul General in one of the busiest Indian diplomatic missions overseas.

The formal notification was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Chakravorty (47) was India's Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka, before being appointed as Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia.

He also served in India's missions in Madrid and Bogota. In the Ministry of External Affairs of India, he served on several desks including working as Press Relations Officer and to the minister of state for external affairs.

Chakravorty also served in the Eurasia Division dealing with Central Asia and in the East Asia Division dealing with China, Japan, Koreas and Mongolia.