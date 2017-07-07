close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Ambassador to Peru appointed NY Consul General

India's Ambassador to Peru Sandeep Chakravorty has been appointed as the head of the Indian consulate in New York.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 08:48

Washington: India's Ambassador to Peru Sandeep Chakravorty has been appointed as the head of the Indian consulate in New York.

The 1996 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer will replace Riva Ganguly Das as Consul General in one of the busiest Indian diplomatic missions overseas.

The formal notification was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Chakravorty (47) was India's Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka, before being appointed as Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia.

He also served in India's missions in Madrid and Bogota. In the Ministry of External Affairs of India, he served on several desks including working as Press Relations Officer and to the minister of state for external affairs.

Chakravorty also served in the Eurasia Division dealing with Central Asia and in the East Asia Division dealing with China, Japan, Koreas and Mongolia.

TAGS

PeruIndian ambassador Sandeep ChakravortyNew York

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Uttar Pradesh

High alert in 10 Uttar Pradesh districts over heavy rains

SC likely to pass order against mandatory Aadhaar for social schemesa
India

SC likely to pass order against mandatory Aadhaar for socia...

Vice President Mike Pence visits NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, gets an insider&#039;s look at America&#039;s multi-user spaceport
Space

Vice President Mike Pence visits NASA’s Kennedy Space Cente...

Despite extreme provocation and pressure tactics from China, India unlikely to withdraw troops from Sikkim&#039;s Doklam
India

Despite extreme provocation and pressure tactics from China...

All eyes on Trump-Putin dynamics as they meet for first time at G20
WorldAsia

All eyes on Trump-Putin dynamics as they meet for first tim...

NASA&#039;s Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed galaxy
Space

NASA's Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed gala...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video