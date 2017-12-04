Indian-American mauled to death by tiger shark in Costa Rica

WASHINGTON: A woman tourist in American was mauled to death by a tiger shark while scuba diving on an island off the coast of Costa Rica, said a report.

Identified as Rohina Bhandari, 49, the lady was a director at a New York City private equity firm. She had been working there since 2013.

The incident took place on Thursday on Cocos Island National Park, which is more than 340 miles off the Costa Rica. The shark was first noticed by her guide who described it as a female tiger shark.

The shark mauled Bhandari, leaving severe bites on both of her legs, reported The Washington Post.

Bhandari was one among the 18 tourists who visited the island on a trip. Reports suggest that Bhandari's family originates from Bangalore.

Bhandari, who reportedly lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, had a master of Science degree in Finance from George Washington University.