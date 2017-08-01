close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat chief to visit Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat will embark on a visit to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan starting from Tuesday with a high-level military delegation, an official statement said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 13:16
Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat chief to visit Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
General Bipin Rawat will be the first head of the Indian Army to visit Turkmenistan.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat will embark on a visit to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan starting from Tuesday with a high-level military delegation, an official statement said.

Gen Rawat will be the first head of the Indian Army to visit Turkmenistan.

Reaching Kazakhstan on Tuesday, he is slated to meet the Defence Minister, Chairman of the National Security Committee, Vice Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry along with the Commander-in-Chief of Land Forces. 

The delegation will also visit the elite Air Assault Brigade and National Defence University in capital Astana where he will inaugurate an Indian Military Art Room.

Gen Rawat will leave on Friday for Turkmenistan, where he will hold talks with the Minister of Defence and Secretary, the National Security Council, the First Deputy Minister, the Chief of General Staff and the commanders of Land, Naval and Air Defence forces. 

The delegation will also visit the Military Institute and Military Academy of Turkmenistan.

"The visit to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is yet another outreach initiative to engage with our extended neighbourhood and strengthen the existing defence cooperation with the two nations," the statement added.

Gen Rawat will conclude his two-nation visit on Sunday.

TAGS

Indian Army ChiefGeneral Bipin Rawat

From Zee News

New hope for world hunger? Scientists create food out of thin air!
Science

New hope for world hunger? Scientists create food out of th...

Delhi metro fleet to go up to 328 by March 2018
India

Delhi metro fleet to go up to 328 by March 2018

Maharashtra

Dahi Handi: SC asks Bombay HC to hear plea against age, hei...

Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi hands over memorandum over farmers' land...

World

Indonesia to deport 153 Chinese nationals allegedly involve...

EuropeWorld

Immigrant population hits new high in Germany

WorldAsia

Jordan Parliament urged to repeal 'marry the rapist...

White House officials tricked by &#039;email prankster&#039; posing as Trump&#039;s son-in-law Jared Kushner
World

White House officials tricked by 'email prankster...

Jammu and Kashmir

Pulwama encounter: Mobile Internet services suspended acros...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors

Indian cities are sorely lacking in neighbourhood parks

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Securing the internet

DNA Money Edit: India heads for low-rate regime; banks eye margins