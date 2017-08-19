close
Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20

According to reports, during his visit, the Army chief would review the status with the local commanders of the Army and Air Force, also taking stock of military preparations in the Eastern Ladakh region

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 23:57
Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will visit Ladakh on Sunday, to take stock of the security situation amid the continuing stand-off at Doklam near Sikkim.

General Rawat is leaving for a three-day visit tomorrow.

The visit to Ladakh is being called "significant" in the wake of Indian and Chinese troops getting involved in a minor scuffle at Pangong Tso Lake near Leh, earlier this week.

According to reports, during his visit, the Army chief would review the status with the local commanders of the Army and Air Force, also taking stock of military preparations in the Eastern Ladakh region.

India shares more than 800 km border with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Official authorities have repeatedly said such incidents should not have happened as these were not in the interest of either country.

China had tried to build a road at Doklam, the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan which was stopped by the Indian Army.

Troops from both the countries have since been involved in the face-off.

