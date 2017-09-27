close
Indian Army conducts massive strike on Naga insurgents along Myanmar border

Indian Army claimed that heavy casualties have been inflicted on Naga insurgents

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 15:10
Indian Army conducts massive strike on Naga insurgents along Myanmar border
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday carried out a massive military strike on Naga insurgent camps near Myanmar border inflicting heavy casualties to Naga insurgents. 70 Para commandos were involved in the strike that happened at 4:45 AM.

Indian security forces suffered no casualties.

The eastern command asserted that Indian troops did not cross the international border.

A statement by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army claimed that the operation was in response to firing on Indian troops by unidentified insurgents. "Own troops retaliated swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot.

Reacting to reports that the Army may have conducted a surgical strike, officials sources clarified that the operation was "not a surgical strike."

The Indian Army had conducted a similar operation in Myanmar on June 10, 2015 and inflicted a heavy blow to Naga terror camps. The attack had been launched six days after NSCN(K) ambushed a convoy in Chandel district of Manipur and killed 18 soldiers.

MyanmarSurgical strikeIndian ArmyNSCN(K) cadre

