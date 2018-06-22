हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army flags off Chinar Mountain Cycling Adventure, 22 cyclists to cover 364 km in 4 days

The expedition is aimed at spread awareness about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and health through cycling.

Photo: Twitter/@Chinarcorps_IA

NEW DELHI: Indian Army has flagged off 'Chinar Mountain Cycling Adventure' from BB Cantt, Srinagar in which a team of 22 enthusiastic youth will cycle and cover a distance of 364 km. The four-day long expedition kick started on June 20, Wednesday.

During a two-day long selection process, the cyclists were introduced to the high-end equipment and gears to be used while cycling.

On June 21, Thursday, the team reached Kargil War Memorial and paid homage to the martyrs of Kargil War.

The four-day expedition slated to end on June 24, Sunday along with the Water Sports Adventure Activity at Nehru Park in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

