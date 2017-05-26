close
Indian Army foils ambush by Pakistan's Border Action Team in Uri, two attackers gunned down

In a significant development, the Indian Army on Friday foiled a major infiltration bid allegedly backed by the Pakistani BAT along the LoC in the Uri sector of J&K.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:55
Indian Army foils ambush by Pakistan&#039;s Border Action Team in Uri, two attackers gunned down

Jammu: In a significant development, the Indian Army on Friday foiled a major infiltration bid allegedly backed by the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to PTI, two attackers have also been killed in the retaliatory firing by the Indian Army.

The action from the Army came in view of reports that members of BAT were planning an attack on the Indian patrol party, which triggered heavy shelling from the Indian side.

The bodies of two attackers killed by the Indian Army is said to be lying near the Line of Control at the moment.

The infiltrators were members of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team or BAT, the Indian army said.

Indian soldiers' beheading: Arun Jaitley briefs PM Narendra Modi, discuss response to Pakistan's barbarism; Army given 'free hand'
MUST READ
Indian soldiers' beheading: Arun Jaitley briefs PM Narendra Modi, discuss response to Pakistan's barbarism; Army given 'free hand'

Through its tough response, the Indian Army also appeared to have avenged the May 1 beheading of two of its brave jawans by Pakistan's infamous BAT.

Pakistan's BAT is widely believed to be behind the beheading of Indian soldiers in the recent past. 

BAT has also been accused of targeting Indian Border posts, assaults and brutality on soldiers along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's Special Services Group forms the core of BAT.

On May 1, while Pakistani troops were targeting two forward posts of the Indian Army with rockets and mortar bombs, BAT attackers moved in and beheaded two security personnel - BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar and Army Subedar Paramjeet Singh.

On October 28 last year, an Indian army soldier was killed and his mutilated body was abandoned near the LoC in the Machil sector.

In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body allegedly mutilated by BAT.

Indian Army foils Infiltration bid, Pakistani BAT, Border Action Team, Uri Sector, Jammu and Kashmir, Line of control

