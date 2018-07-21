हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Alert troops challenged a group of militants in the Tangdhar sector of the LoC.

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&amp;K
File photo

Srinagar: An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army on the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday leading to a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kupwara district, defence sources said.

Alert troops challenged a group of militants in the Tangdhar sector of the LoC earlier in the day, escalating into the gun battle that was still on at 11.30 a.m, Defence Ministry sources said.

