Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Friday evening foiled an infiltration bid after an exchange of fire between security personnel and terrorirsts in Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army, according to news agency ANI, has confirmed that the terrorists were trying to cross into Indian territory when they were fired upon by security personnel. The encounter lasted for close to an hour. No reports of any casualties have been received so far.

The latest incident comes just days after the Indian government had declared a unilateral ceasefire due to the holy month of Ramzan. The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the decision had been taken to help "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment". However, the Centre had also said that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

Pakistan has since continued with unprovoked firing from across the LoC. On Friday, four civilians and one Border Security Force (BSF) constable died and 12 others injured after Pakistan troopers once again resorted to ceasefire violation in RS Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors. The attack comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit in the state.