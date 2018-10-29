Indian Army gives a fitting reply, targets Pakistan Army's establishments along LoC - Watch

The Indian Army launched an attack on the Pakistani Army's administrative establishment in retaliation to the mortar shelling in Poonch and Jhallas on October 23, news agency ANI reported. The offices of the Pakistani Army which were targetted were based along the Line of Control (LoC) near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The news agency also shared a video of the attack showing the establishment which were targetted.

#WATCH: Pakistan army administrative HQ targeted along LoC near Poonch by Indian Army in retaliation to Pakistan’s mortar shelling of Poonch and Jhallas on October 23 pic.twitter.com/o0C6UJQqcr — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018

On 23 October, an explosion took place inside an Army camp in Poonch district. Defence Ministry spokesman confirmed that it was caused by Pakistani shelling. "Today, approximately at 10.30 a.m., in a ceasefire violation, Pakistan troops fired a rocket-propelled grenade and also resorted small arms firing. One round landed on a barrel-type store shelter in Poonch, causing fire," Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand had said on October 23.

Initial analysis indicated that calibre 105/106 mm remote-controlled launcher was used by Pakistan troops to target the shelter. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

"In Krishna Ghati (KG) sector also, at 5.35 p.m., one round of 82mm shell landed at Jhalas area. One muffled blast occurred at 6 p.m. This was misconstrued as a blast in the KG garrison."