Indian Army identifies Pakistani soldier among intruders killed along LoC

At least two Pakistani intruders were gunned down by the Indian Army on Sunday after they attempted to attack a forward post in J&K'S Naugam sector. Quadcopters were later used to locate the dead bodies of the intruders and one was identified as commando Naik Anwar of Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG).

It is reported that Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) attempted to push in infiltrators along with its own personnel on Sunday with plans of carrying out a 'gruesome attack' on an Indian forward post. Pakistani forces provided cover fire using heavy shells but the Indian troops blunted the attack with counter fire. While at least two of the intruders were killed, the others managed to escape because of the cover fire from the Pakistani side, dense jungles in the area and low visibility conditions. Sources told Zee News that the heavily-armed intruders - some reportedly wearing BSF uniforms - were detected by alert Indian troops who opened fire to force them to fall back.

It is learnt that the intruders had plans of targeting a forward post just 300m to 500m from the LoC. BAT provided target firing but the suspicious movement was noticed and immediate action taken. Despite the difficult terrain and weather conditions here, the Indian Army used quadcopters to locate the dead bodies - retrieving 'large cache of warlike stores.'

The Indian Army has said that it would request for the mortal remains of the intruders to be taken back.