Army

Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa detained in Meerut over murder of another Army officer's wife

The police has detained the prime accused, suspect of murdering Shailja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army major, who was found dead with her throat slit. 

NEW DELHI: The police has detained the prime accused, suspect of murdering Shailja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army major, who was found dead with her throat slit. 

According to police sources, the prime suspect is also a major in the Army, posted in Dimapur. He was the last person the deceased was seen with inside the hospital. Cops are also investigating the role of a silver-coloured Honda City, which the 35-year-old woman was last seen boarding.

Sources further added that the prime suspect, who is a friend of the couple, is absconding with his mobile is switched off. 

Dwivedi was found dead on Saturday in southwest Delhi, close to the cantonment area. The 30-year-old woman's body was found in Brar Square area and later identified by her husband.

Initially presumed to be an accident case, the police quickly registered a case of homicide. 

According to media reports, the woman had left home at 10 am for a physiotherapy session at the base hospital in Delhi Cantonment. She was found dead half an hour later.

An official vehicle, which has been assigned to her husband, dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the Major's wife had not turned up for the physiotherapy session.

Later, the police were informed by local people about a body on the road with the throat slit. The woman's husband was informed about the incident by the police said.

