Indian Army sets world record by carrying 58 men on a single bike

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army not just rule in combat but also in acrobatics. One of its teams has set a world record by carrying 58 men on a single bike.

They achieved the feat during a spectacular show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangaluru. The members belonged to the Army Service Corps.

The personnel rode a 500cc Royal Enfield motorcycle for a distance of 1,200 meters to make the new world record.

Dressed in a Tricolour apparel, team driver Subedar Rampal Yadav steered the sturdy bike, with its leader Major Bunny Sharma on the vanguard while other members stood behind and around the flanks that were attached to the bullet.

The ‘Tornadoes’ broke the previous record of 56 men set in 2010 by the Army Signal Corps (Daredevils) from the Indian Army.

The team, formed in 1982 under the aegis of Colonel C N Rao and Captain JP Verma, now holds a total of 19 world and national records.

The team got its name for its daredevil stunts and record-breaking feats.

The team’s first appearance at the IX Asiad Games in 1982 in Delhi created a worldwide sensation.

Since then they have performed in over 1,000 shows both within and outside the country.