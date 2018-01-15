Indian Army to celebrate 70th Army Day; General Bipin Rawat to review parade in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is all set to celebrate 70th Army Day, with parades and shows at its major locations across the country. The celebration marks the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian chief of the nation's Army in 1949.

The showcase event of the Army Day will be the annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The parade will be reviewed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat. He will also present gallantry and other awards to his personnel.

The headquarter locations of the Indian Army's various commands and other wings will also feature celebrations and parades. The parade in New Delhi is set to begin at 10:15 am.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. This was the day in 1949 that the then Lieutenant General Cariappa took over from Lt Gen Roy Butcher to become the first Indian the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.

Top government and military figures greeted the Army on its day.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2018

"On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

"All ranks of Indian Navy join me in wishing our Brothers-in-Arms in Olive Greens and their families a Very Happy Army Day," read a message from Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

#ArmyDay All ranks of Indian Navy join me in wishing our Brothers-in-Arms in Olive Greens and their families a Very Happy Army Day - Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff pic.twitter.com/D05IdN1kde — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 15, 2018

"We salute our soldiers, whose courage and sacrifice allows all Indians to realize their potential," read a tweet from the official handle of the Congress Party.